Fri, 25 Aug 2017

Draft Electoral Roll for Tripura Published

August 25
17:20 2017
The draft electoral roll for the 2018 assembly elections in Tripura has been published, state Additional Chief Electoral officer D Modak said on Friday.

According to the draft electoral roll, the total number of voters are 24,05997 of which 12,75369 are male and the rest 12,30628 are women.

He said the draft electoral rolls were published yesterday and with it claims and objections began to be filed. The process would continue till September 22 and the final electoral rolls would be published on January 5, 2018.

As per the Election Commission guidelines, the draft voter lists were made available in all the 3170 polling booths, teheshil offices and in the offices of the sub-divisional and district magistrates of the state, Modak said.

The rolls are also available in the official website of the Tripura chief electoral officer.

-PTI

