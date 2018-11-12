Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 12 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

‘Draft River Basin Management Bill Should Have Provisions to Deal With China And Bangladesh’

'Draft River Basin Management Bill Should Have Provisions to Deal With China And Bangladesh'
November 12
14:57 2018
NET Bureau

The Assam Science Society through a memorandum to the Union Ministry of Water Resources has stated that the Draft River Basin Management Bill, 2018 should have sufficient provisions to deal with or initiate measures with neighbouring countries like China and Bangladesh to accord the Brahmaputra an international river status with the view to sharing information on the vitality of the river.

According to a press release received on Sunday, the Science Society has maintained that Chapter III, Clause 3 of the draft bill seems to be very autocratic in nature and fails to address the very essence of equity, justice, legitimate participation among the basin States.

The bill should have the provisions for ensuring compulsory participation of all States concerned in particular authority. Any decision of the authority should not be made binding on any State in absentia, said the Society.

Chapter V Clause 11 (5) of the draft bill is again very vague and may pose threat to the existence of other similar organisations either of the State or the Central government. Any decision in dissolving such boards or agencies must be taken in consultation with the State governments concerned. The draft bill must state in clear terms the principles of sharing of works by these organisations, it said.

The draft has kept the duties of the advisory councils as the ornamental ones. The advisory boards should be provided power to issue directives to the executive boards of the River Basin Authorities and such directives should be made binding on the executive boards.

The bill should also have the provisions to make it mandatory for all the basin States to keep in view the interests of the other States of the basin while appropriating water of their respective inter-State river basins.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

