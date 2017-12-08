‘Dream Change – Arunachal 2027’ Conclave Begins

‘Dream Change – Arunachal 2027’, the state conclave on shaping a new development discourse for Arunachal Pradesh began at the state-of-the-art Conference Hall of the newly opened Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly building in Itanagar.

The inaugural session of the two-day conclave was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Rtd) Dr B D Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Kumar Waii, Rural Development Minister Alo Libang, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Secretary DoNER Navin Verma, Chief Secretary Satyagopal and several others.

The conclave – a first of its kind in the state, is being organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Government in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University and Center for Cultural Research and Documentation (CCRD), a Itanagar based NGO.

The two-day Conclave would witness deliberation on subjects like economy and development, expanding agriculture and allied sectors, health service delivery, challenges of education, skilling for the future and protection and continuity of heritage and cultural expressions by over 130 speakers from amongst policy makers, researchers, economists, scholars, academicians, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu termed the initiative a historic one as all stakeholders, policy-makers and experts from across the state and outside have gathered under one roof for the first time in the history of Arunachal Pradesh for putting their brains and expertise in framing a roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh to grow in the next ten years.

“We have been lagging behind on all fronts for long. But with the keen interest and determination of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, North East is on the path of accelerated development. As Govt of India is offering all its assistance for our development, it’s upon us to plan a time-bound roadmap for ourselves for the future. Hence this conclave,” he said.

While citing important projects under implementation like road, rail and air connectivity in the state, the Chief Minister found no reason that the state should remain backward anymore.

“We have all resources at our disposal. With the coming up of road, rail, air and digital connectivity the road ahead is open and inviting for us. We just need a comprehensive and time-bound roadmap to guide us and the determination to achieve it,” he pointed.

Khandu expressed hope that with the presence of eminent personalities like S Bhattacharya, a renowned economist and CEO of Axis Bank, social worker and researcher Ashish Bhave, ED and COO, National Skill Development Council (NSDC) Jayant Krishna, ED, RBI, S Marandi, Akshay Rout from Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation and others the conclave will be a fruitful and path-breaking one for the state.

Urging all stakeholders to sincerely rake their brains in the ensuing sessions for the future of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu assured that the results when comprised into a roadmap will be strictly followed to the letter.

“I believe when so many of the best of best brains come out with a comprehensive roadmap, it will not fail. On my part, I assure that the suggestions and path ahead shown by you all will be strictly followed. I know the stepping stone to a brighter and surer future has been laid today,” he said.

The inaugural session was also attended by several legislators, bureaucrats, technocrats, social activists, NGO leaders, invitees and academicians from RGU and various other institutes and institutions.

The Conclave is being spearheaded by the state department of Planning, Finance & Investment under its Commissioner Ashish Kundra.