Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Dress code to be mandatory for entering sanctum of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Dress code to be mandatory for entering sanctum of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple
January 13
17:09 2020
NET Bureau

Devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi will now have to follow a dress code to enter the sanctum of the temple. Applicable for both men and women, the new rule makes it mandatory for men to wear the Indian traditional ‘dhoti-kurta’ while women will have to wear a saree to enter the premises and worship the deity.

The decision was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad. The rule will be applied strictly and people wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the sanctum to pay obeisance till 11 AM.

Though the dates for implementing this new rule have not been announced yet, sources have said that the step will be taken soon.

Source: DNA

