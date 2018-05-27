Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 27 May 2018

Northeast Today

DRI Recovers 24 Pieces of Ivory in Guwahati

DRI Recovers 24 Pieces of Ivory in Guwahati
May 27
21:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 24 pieces of ivory weighing 5.8 kgs near Guwahati Railway station in Assam, the agency said in a release on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths intercepted two persons from near the railway station and seized the ivory from their possession on Saturday.

The interception took place as the recipient of the ivory, Suraj Kumar Das, hailing from West Bengal, was in the process of receiving the package from Badrul Hussain, resident of Assam’s Hojai district.

Das is a contractual employee of Railways working as a coach attendant of Saraighat Express, said the relese.

Interrogation of the two have revealed that Hussain had picked up the package containing ivory from a person at Hojai and was supposed to deliver it to Das who would have in turn handed it over to another person at New Jalpaiguri for being smuggled ito Nepal through the border townships in north Bengal.

“It has been confirmed by Wildlife officials that these tusks have been extracted after killing at least five adult and sub-adult elephants, and since the ivory has been sourced from Hojai it is believed that the elephants were in all likelihood killed in the Karbi Anglong region of Assam,” it said.

Endangered species are regularly being slaughtered for their parts especially because of the rising demand in the international market.

In a recent case DRI had seized 12.41 kg of ivory from a bus in northern West Bengal’s Siliguri. In that case too, the ivory was sourced from Lakhimpur district of Assam. Further investigation to unearth the masterminds behind the gang of poachers and smugglers of animal parts is in progress.

-IANS

Tags
DRIIvory
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.