Drishti Marine Gains Entry into the Guinness World Records

NET Bureau

Drishti Marine on Monday announced their entry into the Guinness World Record for creating the longest chain of buoys, for the first-ever course on water for the Nexa P1 Powerboat, Indian Grand Prix of the Seas.

Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of Indiacongratulated Drishti Marine on the feat and handed over the Guinness World Record Certification which marks a first in racing history, to Rajiv Somani, Chairman, Drishti Marine and Ankit Somani, MD, Drishti Marine.

The lineage to shape an unprecedented feat resulted in the creation of this course on water for Procam International, India’s leading sports management company. Drishti Marine created the longest chain of buoys measuring 11.46 km to craft this race course on water.

A global first in racing history, Ankit Somani, MD, Drishti Marine along with his team of 60 workers built the course for racing purposes at the inaugural World Championship Serieswhich was held in Mumbai.

Drishti Marine took on the challenge to make the world’s first ever race track on water. This was the first time in the world that something on this scale had been attempted.Ankit Somani, MD, Drishti Marine along with his team of 60 workers took over three weeks to craft the 11.46 km stretch of buoys to create a 5.2 km race course on water. 5,700 buoys or floating balloons were used to create the magnificent floating race course.

The Guinness World Record body who completed the reviews and assessment of facts earlier this year, congratulated the team at Drishti Marine for making it into the record books and being bestowed with the world record for creating the longest chain of buoys to craft a race course on water.

Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India said, “I congratulate Drishti Marine on achieving this incredible feat which has put India on the global map where powerboat racing is concerned. We wish the organisation all the best in its future endeavours”

“It feels great to achieve such a milestone. This means a lot to Drishti Marine. The team had to innovate and improvise on the job since we were trying to create something that hadn’t been attempted at a global level before.” saidAnkit Somani, MD, Drishti Marine on accomplishing the feat and making it to the Guinness World Record.

Congratulating the team at Drishti Marine, Anil Singh, MD Procam International, said, “Parameters create perspective and become the most important aspect of a sport and for this reason, we were keen to build a race track on water. After an incredible welcome by the powerboating community, we are very proud that our notable attempt in the world to have a course on water has received the Guinness recognition. Procam could not have partnered with a better team than Drishti to bring alive a dream that was seen as impossible in the Marine Sports world. Ankit and his team were exceptional in executing this vision and were able to replicate a thought into one of the World’s most extraordinary realities, in the ecosystem of marine motorsport.”

Apart from constructing the race track, Drishti Marine had also provided consultation and handled all on water requirements and safety during the Nexa P1 Powerboat, Indian Grand Prix of the Seas which was held at Marine Drive in Mumbai in 2017.

Each of the Guinness Record has a tailored set of rules and evidence requirements so that everyone attempts the record under the same conditions and can prove their achievement beyond doubt. As each record is as diverse as the record holders themselves, all titles have a unique set of rules thatare specific to that activity. Drishti Marine had to go through two verification processes. The first verification is the ‘Independent’ verification where all record attempts require the presence of completely independent witnesses who are the eyes on the ground to witness and confirm that all of the rules of Guinness World Record has been followed. The second is ‘Proof of Measurement’ where each record is based on a measurement, in the case of Drishti Marine it was the number of buoys and the length of the race track. The accuracy of this measurement is paramount.