Drug Addictions is Spreading Like Wild Fire in Arunachal: Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while reviewing the status of modernization of drugs de-addiction centres in the State with the senior officers of Health Departments on Thursday called to make drugs de-addiction centres functional at the earliest.

He said that drug addictions is a menace that is spreading like a wild fire in all over the State and ruining the society day by day. He asserted that the Govt is very serious about the issue and drug menace is one of the top priorities of the Govt. He called to deal with the issue from all angles and requires concerted efforts by the administration, police, narcotic cell and the civil bodies including NGOs.

He stated that the Govt has provided Rs 10 crores in the last budget for modernization of the existing drugs de-addiction centres in the state including purchase of required medicines and equipment. However, it is seen that some drug de-addiction centres are still non-functional. He urged the departments to draw a concrete action plan and make these centres functional at the earliest so that it caters to the needs of the society.

He further stressed on the need to facilitate all the district hospitals with modern equipments and medical facilities in phase wise funding and asked the officers of the departments to submit requirements to be incorporated in the coming budget.

He further informed that Namsai has been declared as the aspiration district of Arunachal Pradesh due to the presence of large numbers of plotting population and landless labours in the district. He expressed hope that under the Prime Minister Vision of Transforming India by 2022, the district will witness rapid transformation in some specific parameters especially in the field of education and health sectors.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Investment, Chau Zingnu Namchoom said that Namsai district is one of the worse affected by the drug menace and the district is in urgent need of the drugs de-addiction centre. He also requested the department to make the drugs de-addiction centres at Namsai district functional by placing requires fund, man power and equipments as early as possible.

Commissioner (Health & Family Welfare), Kaling Tayeng informed that due to shortage of trained man power and specialize doctors in the State, the zonal hospitals and district hospitals could not be fully equipped with required man powers and therefore, the department is not able to spare the man power for such de-addictions centres. However, he assured of coming up with a proper plan to run the drugs de-addiction centres effectively.

Dr Riken Rina, Nodal Officer Drugs De-addiction highlighted the scenario of drugs de-addiction centres in the State and informed that the centres at Pasighat and Tezu are functioning smoothly. He said that the drugs de-addiction centres at Namsai, Yupia, Changlang and Khonsa shall also be made functional by March.

Among others, Special secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Dr Tapashya Raghav, Director (Health Services), Dr Moromor Lego and State Programme Officer (Mental Health), Dr H Payee were also present among others.