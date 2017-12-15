Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 15 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Drugs Seized, Four Arrested in Manipur

Drugs Seized, Four Arrested in Manipur
December 15
20:35 2017
Based on specific input regarding a drug dealing at Lilong in Thoubal district of Manipur, a joint operation was launched with a combined team of 5 JAK RIF under 9 Sector Assam Rifles and Lilong police along with the help of local anti drug organization ALADA (All Lilong Anti drug Association) and a women based organization ASPO (Anti Social Prevention Organization).

A cordon and search operation was launched in general area Lilong Haorebi Makha Lekai and house of the suspected arms and drugs dealer Md. Abdul Manan (23) was searched.

Four including one female involved in drug dealing were apprehended, namely Md. Abdul Manan along with Erishad, Md. Iliyakat and a lady named Olivia resident of Senapati who was in possession of cash Rs 68,950/- and had come all the way from Senapati to buy drugs from the house of Md. Abdul Manan.

All four of them confessed that they were involved in drug dealing. During the search, a weapon and drugs were recovered and seized from the house of Abdul.

One non-prohibited bore Shotgun Modified (DBBL) without license, 25 grams of No. 4 drug heroine, 2014 WY tablets, 19 SP capsules, 8 small containers containing suspected No. 4 drug weighing approximately 16 grams and Rs 68,950/- cash were recovered from the apprehendees.

All accused along with the seized items were booked at Lilong Police Station. However Md. Iliyakat Ali being a juvenile, aged 17 years was warned and released.

Lilong
