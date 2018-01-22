Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 23 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Drugs Seized in Manipur, One Held

Drugs Seized in Manipur, One Held
January 22
21:17 2018
Drugs valued at Rs 35 lakh were seized in Manipur’s Jiribam district bordering Assam and one man arrested, police said on Monday.

Jiribam’s Superintendent of Police M. Mobi said that security measures had been tightened there following an instruction to be on the lookout for Rohingya refugees and police had zeroed in the drug smuggler, identified as Nasir Ahmed, of Assam’s Cachar and arrested him.

Ahmed is being interrogated to elicit information about the gang, he added

Police in Jiribam said that they had dismantled nearly 10 bamboo bridges built across the Jiri river, which were allegedly being used by persons of doubtful nationality to sneak into the state.

-IANS

