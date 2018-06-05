Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 05 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Drugs Worth Rs 2 cr Seized in Manipur, 3 Held

June 05
15:35 2018
Police along with commandos of the 11 Assam Rifles have seized narcotics worth nearly Rs 2 crore from Manipur’s Moreh border town and arrested three drug traffickers.

Tengnoupal Police Superintendent S. Ibomcha said some more arrests connected to an international drug cartel were likely following the arrest of the kingpin.
The drug haul and arrests were the outcome of sustained raids by the joint operation team over three days starting Sunday at several houses in the border town.

In Sunday’s raid drug trafficker Salim Khan was nabbed who disclosed the Riaz Khan’s identity, who in his turn led to kingpin Rajesh Bhandari’s arrest.

While Salim and Riaz Khan were arrested on Monday, Bhandari was captured early on Tuesday.

Ibomcha said police have seized 1.8 lakh tablets of Alpar Zolam which the smugglers were planning to sell across the northeast.

–IANS

