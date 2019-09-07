Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 07 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

DSP tenders written apology for misbehaviour with Meghalaya Congress MLA

September 07
13:54 2019
NET Bureau

A Meghalaya Police officer has tendered a written apology to the Privileges Committee of the state Assembly for alleged misbehaviour with an MLA.

Congress MLA Kimfa S Marbaniang had complained to the Privileges Committee that Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) W M Momin had misbehaved with him and ordered him to remove tinted glass from his vehicle on August 7.

Following summons from the committee the DSP had appeared in person before the committee on Thursday and was asked to submit a written apology for his alleged “misbehaviour” with the MLA.

The Privileges Committee chairman Saleng Sangma said the committee on Friday has accepted the apology letter of Momin and the case has been closed.

In his written apology, Momin said, “I am to inform you that there is no intention to hurt the sentiments of anybody during the discharge of my lawful duty but in the process if I have used words that may have affected Kimfa S Marbaniang, during my encounter with him on August 7, I hereby tender my apology to the House and the MLA in particular.

Source: The New Indian Express

