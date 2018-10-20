Dussehra Turns Tragic in Amritsar as Train Runs Over Hundreds, Killing Sixty And Injuring Many

NET Bureau
Sixty people celebrating Dussehra were killed after a train ran over hundreds standing on a railway track in Amritsar on Friday evening.
The tracks at Jaura Phatak were on higher ground, which gave a better view of the burning effigy of Ravan. As it was lit and fireworks went off, a section of the crowd retreated towards the tracks, where a large number of people were already standing to watch the celebrations. The people who were hit could not see or hear the train due to the exploding crackers. An angry crowd shouted slogans against local legislator Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was present as chief guest during the event. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the accident.
The accident took place at Dhobi Ghat near Jaura Phatak at 6:45 pm. The train was travelling from Jalandhar to Amritsar. The railway crossing gates were closed and the crossing was manned.
Doctors at Civil Hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital said 39 bodies have been identified. It will take time to identify more bodies as they have been cut into pieces by the metal wheels of the fast-moving train, they said.
Witnesses said the dead included children. There were around 300 people at the accident spot. At least 58 people have been injured; 13 of them are critical.
An eyewitness said no alarm was raised when the train was approaching and blamed the administration. The train driver, who has been detained by the police, said he got the all-clear signal and had no idea that hundreds of people were standing on the tracks when the train crossed the area, news agency IANS reported.
Ashwani Lohani, chairman of the Railway Board, visited the accident site. He said the railways was not at fault. Railway officials in Amritsar and New Delhi said they were not been informed about the Dussehra event being held near the tracks, IANS reported.
The Dussehra event was organised by Saurabh Mithu Madaan, the son of a Congress municipal corporator. Dussehra celebrations were not held at this spot last year.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she got to know about the incident after reaching home. “I went back home after burning the Ravan and then I got to know that there was chaos and a train came at full speed. I called the commissioner and I asked him whether I should come back, he said no there’s too much chaos here,” she told ANI from the hospital where the injured are being treated.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said he is rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue efforts. He has asked all government and private hospitals to stay open.
“My government will give Rs. 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals,” he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have also promised all possible assistance. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Railways is conducting immediate relief and rescue operations. Mr Goyal, who is in the US, also said he is returning to India.
A Northern Railways official said the effigy was being burnt less than 100 metres from the railway tracks. “Ravan effigy was being burnt 70-80 m from the gate, when the effigy fell, people present there ran towards the railway track, at the time a train was passing and level crossing there was shut,” the official said.
The accident occurred mainly owing some glaring mistakes committed. The main four mistakes, as identified by India Today are explained below
NO BARRICADING OF TRACKS
Neither the organisers nor the police administration had barricaded the tracks to stop people from venturing onto them, preliminary investigations have revealed.
Railway authorities clarified that the organisers had not taken any permission from them to burn the effigy near the tracks.
However, eyewitnesses said the driver despite the presence of the crowd neither sounded a siren nor reduced the speed of the train which was hurtling down at 100 kmph, sources said.
Railway authorities said they had no information about the event and the driver had no time to stop the train as people suddenly entered the tracks. However it was also the responsibility of the railway staff that clears tracks and keeps an eye on obstacles, sources said.
COPS IGNORED ACCIDENT THREAT
Even though the exact number of police officials at the venue during the accident is not known, those present were busy providing security to the chief guest of the event Navjot Kaur Sidhu.
Police officials and organisers ignored the security of the people, sources said.
The event was not organised for the first time. The effigy was being burnt at the same place for quite some time. It was also the responsibility of the local superintendent of the police who deployed police officials to escort the VVIPs, Sidhu, sources said.
“The effigy was burnt and I had just left the site when the tragedy happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. People who are doing politics over it should be ashamed,” they added.
Slamming the Sidhus and the local administration, former revenue minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was a failure of the local administration, the police in particular, which did not barricade the tracks and deploy adequate number of police personnel to stop people from entering the tracks.
THERE WAS NO LIGHTING
There was no lighting around the tracks. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a probe to fix the responsibility of the officers who were supposed to maintain law and order besides security.
As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing. One account said two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape. Several people were mowed down by one of the trains.
The Northern Railway CPRO said that due to some incident, people started running towards gate No. 27 between Amritsar and Manawala.
SOURCE: NDTV & India Today