Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Dwayne Bravo takes u-turn from retirement, named in T20I squad for Ireland series

Dwayne Bravo takes u-turn from retirement, named in T20I squad for Ireland series
January 13
10:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who came out of international retirement in December last year, has been named in the T20I squad for the three-match series against Ireland.

Bravo, a two-time ICC World T20 winner, last played at the international level against Pakistan in the UAE in September 2016.

“Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our ‘death’ bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving. His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other ‘death’ bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed,” Selector Roger Harper said.

The 36-year-old has played 270 matches for West Indies across all three formats. In T20Is he has made 66 appearances with an impressive record of 52 wickets and 1,142 runs.

Apart from Bravo, Windies have also recalled all-rounder Rovman Powell. “Rovman Powell is a genuine all-rounder who we believe can add impetus and up the strike rate at the back-end of the innings,” said Harper.

The 26-year-old Powell has played 34 ODIs and 23 T20Is since his debut in November 2016.

While Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul weren’t considered because of injury, Jason Holder has been rested for the series keeping his workload in mind.

The first match of the series will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.