Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

DyCM Chowna Mein reviews the status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road

March 19
18:31 2020
NET Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein reviewed the status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road along with the Minister of Rural Work Department, Shri Honchun Ngandam and the Minister of Urban Development, etc cum local MLA, Shri Kamlung Mossang at his Secretariat office today. In the meeting, the ways and means and the way forward for the completion of the road has been discussed.

Mein said that the State Govt is very much concern about the road connectivity to Vijoynagar, one of the remotest Administrative Headquarter of the State and pressed for early completion of the Miao to Vijoynagar road. He said that the State Govt will provide fund as gap funding for re-alligment/strengthening and improvement of the road. However, he categorically said to judiciously utilize the fund for the purpose and not to make any deviation of the fund.

It was informed that construction of 157.56 km Miao to Vijoynagar road was delayed due to re-alignment and diversion of the road to avoid the Wildlife sanctuary. It passes through swampy/marshy land thereby incurring huge additional expenses. However, by putting in the latest technology of road construction (GSB), now the road is constructed successfully along the swampy/marshy land. It was also informed that the road is being divided into package of five parts and around 57% of the total length of the road has been completed so far.

In the meeting, Secretary RWD, Kapa Kholie, Chief Engineer (E/Z), Kago Tabiyo, CE PMGSY, D Nyodu, SE T Tamin, and EE, N Rike were also present.

 

 

               

