DyCM inspects flood protection works

NET Bureau

As Namsai flood prone district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected flood protection at Alubari here on Thursday besides taking stock of progress of various on-going projects in his assembly constituency.

He assessed PMGSY road from BRO road to Mabira village, status of electrification under Saubhagya schemes in Chongkham and directed officials concerned for proper use of resources in a time-bound manner for holistic and sustainable development. He also asked them to adopt cost efficient methods for quality work along with strict monitoring.

Source: The Arunachal Observer