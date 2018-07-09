E-Service Portal and Computerized Electricity Billing System at Jorethang

The e-service portal and computerized billing system was formally launched at Jorethang Power Office, South Sikkim by Minister of Power and Labour D.D.Bhutia on Saturday. The program was attended by N.T. Bhutia, PCE cum Secretary, KB Kunwar, Chief Engineer along with other senior officers of the Energy & Power Department, ST Wangdi, SDPO Jorethang, RO Jorethang and some members of the civil society of Jorethang.

After the capital Gangtok, Jorethang becomes the second town in Sikkim to now have this facility and will benefit about 4233 electricity consumers in and around Jorethang. The Chief Guest also handed over the first computerised electricity bill of Jorethang region to Mitra Kumar Pradhan from Daragaon, Jorethang.

Consumers of Jorethang can now, also look forward to paying their bills online using debit card, credit card or net banking services of any bank. RTGS/NEFT payments are now possible too. Using the e-service portal, the consumers can view and print their monthly electricity bills and also file electricity billing or supply related complaints online. By registering with the portal, the consumers will also receive sms and e-mail notifications.

Speaking on the occasion, D.D. Bhutia apprised the gathering about the rapid progress and development that has taken place in the Power sector since the present Government took over the reigns. N.T. Bhutia said, the Department has been working towards introduction of newer technology like prepaid metering in town areas, including more emphasis on digital payments, online complaint management, customer support, etc.

E-service portal for Jorethang can be accessed at “www.sikkimpower.co.in” or through the main portal of Energy & Power Department, “power.sikkim.gov.in”.

Energy & Power Department will be rolling out such services in two other locations, Singtam and Rangpo shortly and other areas of the state later on in a phased manner