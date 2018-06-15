Each Individual Should Contribute for a Greener Earth: Meghalaya CM

Adopt measures to mitigate climate change and create opportunities for green business model in the state, this was urged by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to the Meghalaya State Council for Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

Terming that the impact of climate change is serious, he told the council to come up with strategies to sensitise the masses on lifestyle changes to save energy and involve all stakeholders in conservation of natural resources.

He further added that the government initiatives and interventions should revolve around sustainable practices especially in the field agriculture and allied sector and tourism.

Talking on the potentials of the tourism industry, the Chief Minister suggested on development of green and eco-friendly infrastructure in different tourism destinations. “Each individual should make their effort to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute for a greener earth.”

According to Sangma, climate change mitigation should be planned on a priority basis and on mission mode adaptation should be initiated with emphasis on protection of water catchment areas and regeneration of forest cover. Community should be involved and motivated to own ownership of the trees they plant under the campaign — “One Citizen, One Tree”.

Talking about huge import of bamboo, Sangma pointed that bamboo mission activities should be intensified in the state to reduce import, which will also enable setting up of bamboo based industries in the State.

Government Chief Whip Agatha K. Sangma, who chaired the meeting, suggested the council to come up with a policy to encourage youth entrepreneurs with incentives, who are engaged in green and eco-friendly businesses.

Agatha also pitched for roping traditional bodies and creating awareness and involve them in government’s effort to reduce the use of plastics and in areas of waste management and segregation.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and CEO, Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) P. Sampath Kumar gave brief presentation on the action plan and studies carried out by the council to assess, adapt and mitigate climate change.

Chief Secretary Y. Tsering, Principal Secretary Forest and Environment R.V Suchiang, amongst other officials of the concern departments also attended the meeting.