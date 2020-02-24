Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 24 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Eaglenest Bird Festival from 22 Mar

Eaglenest Bird Festival from 22 Mar
February 24
11:25 2020
The Arunachal Pradesh Art & Culture Eco-Tourism Society is organizing a three-day ‘ Eaglenest Bird Festival ’ at Rupa and the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng district from 22 March.
The festival is aimed at promoting tourism by giving a big push to wildlife conservation.
“The event aims at conserving the wildlife with massive participation of the people, and thereby to promote the tourism sector, which provides livelihood for many in the state,” the festival’s organizing secretary, Kesang Khrimey, said.
“Interaction with wildlife experts and tourism entrepreneurs, apart from heritage walk and seminars, would be the salient features of the event,” she said.
Experts in the field of nature conservation, from the country and abroad, including Dr Anuj Jain of BirdLife Asia (Singapore), Paul Insua-Cao of the Royal Society for Protection of Birds, UK, and Bombay Natural History Society director, Dr Deepak Apte, have confirmed their participation in the event, Khrimey said.
“It would be an occasion for people from all walks of life to share their views and ideas with the wildlife experts, and tourism entrepreneurs will have the same amount of benefit to boost their means of livelihood,” she added.

 

Source: The Arunachal Times

