Mon, 30 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, seventh in four days

Earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, seventh in four days
March 30
13:08 2020
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday, the meteorological department here said. No loss of life or property was reported. The earthquake was recorded at 11.41 am, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh. This is the seventh earthquake in four days in Chamba district. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km northeast of Chamba, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Earlier on Sunday night, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Chamba at 11.47 pm. Prior to that, five earthquakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.3 were felt between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm in the district on Friday. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone.

Source: India Tv News
Photo: AP

