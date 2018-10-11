Earthquake Kills Three In Indonesia; Tsunami Warning In Papua New Guinea

NET Bureau

In Indonesia, at least three people were killed as a shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Java and Bali islands. A government official said the victims in East Java’s Sumenep district perished after being crushed by collapsed buildings last midnight night.

The strong quake was felt in Denpasar on the holiday island of Bali, where panicked people fled from buildings. The tremor’s epicentre was in the Bali Sea around 40 kilometres off the eastern end of Java island, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s New Britain island was struck by a major 7 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were forecast for some coasts. Tsunami waves were forecast to be less than one foot high for the coasts of PNG and Solomon Islands.

The official said there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake but these typically took several hours to reach the capital after a major shake. The epicentre was 125 kilometres east of the town of Kimbe on the island of New Britain, according to the United States Geological Survey.

SOURCE: All India Radio