Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Earthquake Kills Three In Indonesia; Tsunami Warning In Papua New Guinea

Earthquake Kills Three In Indonesia; Tsunami Warning In Papua New Guinea
October 11
13:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In Indonesia, at least three people were killed as a shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Java and Bali islands. A government official said the victims in East Java’s Sumenep district perished after being crushed by collapsed buildings last midnight night.

The strong quake was felt in Denpasar on the holiday island of Bali, where panicked people fled from buildings. The tremor’s epicentre was in the Bali Sea around 40 kilometres off the eastern end of Java island, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s New Britain island was struck by a major 7 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were forecast for some coasts. Tsunami waves were forecast to be less than one foot high for the coasts of PNG and Solomon Islands.

The official said there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake but these typically took several hours to reach the capital after a major shake. The epicentre was 125 kilometres east of the town of Kimbe on the island of New Britain, according to the United States Geological Survey.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Tags
BaliDisaster DeathearthquakeIndonesiaJavaNatural DisasterPapua New GuineaSumatraTsunami
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.