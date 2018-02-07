Earthquake Management Plan for Guwahati

A comprehensive earthquake management plan has been prepared for quake-prone Kamrup district which houses capital Guwahati. Earthquake Management Plan for the district has been prepared by Kamrup Metropolitan.

“Guwahati is not just Assam’s largest city, it is the gateway to Northeast India for providing the best connectivity to other states. Since, the state headquarters is located in the Kamrup Metropolitan District and it is very prone to earthquake,an effective management of earthquake is of utmost importance”, said a district administration statement on Tuesday.

The basic objectives of plan are to reduce earthquake risks by reducing vulnerability of people and infrastructure; To build the capacity of all stakeholders in the District to cope with the earthquakes, it said.

The other objectives are to enhance district resilience to cope with the future earthquakes and better prepare the district Administration and the line departments for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation post earthquakes.

Divided into nine chapters with annexures, the plan gives an idea why a plan is needed, its objective and perspective, besides describing the institutional mechanism of Disaster Management Authority of the district like formation, members involved etc, the statement said.

It also describes the operationalization of District Emergency Operation Centre as how information disseminates from one stakeholder to others, how early warning disseminates from state Emergency operation centre to the district up to Revenue Circle level.

-PTI