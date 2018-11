NET Bureau

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh border region Wednesday at 3:47 pm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temblor’s epicenter was located at a latitude of 27.3 degrees north and longitude of 96.9 degrees east and occurred at a depth of 10 km on the Myanmar-India border.

Tremors were felt are Dibrugarh East, Dimapur Sadar, Imphal, Nagaon and Silchar.

SOURCE: Indian Express