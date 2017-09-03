Sun, 03 Sep 2017

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Manipur

September 03
11:20 2017
A light intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Manipur’s capital Imphal at around 2.30 am, on Sunday morning. No damage to property and loss of lives have been reported so far.

According to the official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake took place at 2.34 am and its epicentre was located at latitude 24.9 degrees north and longitude 93.9 degree east.

It was generated at a depth of 26 km from the surface in Imphal. Earlier in June, Imphal faced an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit.

-ANI

