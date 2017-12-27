East Siang Administration Bans IMFL Sale During Festive Season

East Siang administration in Arunachal Pradesh imposed ban on sale of IMFL in the district during year end and new year festive season (from 28th December 2017 to 03rd January 2018) as a precautionary measure to lessen road accidents and other alcoholic menace after holding a coordination meeting with SP and activists of WASE& ABK(WW) and administrative officers.

Raising their voice on the issue, the women activists of WASE led by General Secretary Jaya TasungMoyong and ABK(WW) president Yelam Taga Burang urged the District Magistrate Tamiyo Tatak for closure of wine shops during the ensuing festive season.

Tatak appreciated the women folks and admitted that the proposal was reasonable. Due to their tireless efforts and administration’s constant monitoring, accidental case related to drunken driving death was remarkably reduced to zero last year, he observed.

SP PrashantGautam urgedall to maintain peace and tranquility in the society and not to take law in hands but to inform magistrate(s) and police on duty whenever necessary. Healso assured to intensify vigilance and ensure that wine shops are closed during the mentioned period and no unauthorized shops/ghumtis hoard/sell IMFL.

Earlier, women activists Burangand Moyong stated that “No Wine” during year end and beginning becomes tradition of East Siang and appreciated the people for their wholehearted cooperation. While assuring to extend all possible help to administration in containing crimes and controlling of illegal sale of IMFL urged the DC to keep constant eyes on auto ricksaws/thellas which are usually used to carry such items during such period.