East Siang Administration Cautions Citizens not to Venture into River Siang

NET Bureau

In view of the report received on the blockade caused by a landslide at Yarlung Zangbo ( River Siang/Brahmaputra) upstream in Tibet and as a result the likelihood of sudden flash flood in the downstream areas which may cause loss of life and property, the East Siang district administration has cautioned and advised public not to venture into Siang or its banks and other periphery areas for any activity. This was stated in an official release issued to the media on Thursday.

The administration also asked the people living in low lying areas to remain alert and also urged not to panic.

“As per information received from the Central Water Commission, GoI, which has been conveyed to the government of Arunachal Pradesh through the Department of Water Resources, that landslides blocked the Milin Section of the mainstream of Brahmaputra/Yarlung Zangbo River (about 80 km downstream from the Yarlung Zangbo River to the Nuxia Hydrological Station for Flood reporting in India) from late October 16 early morning of October 17, 2018, which will have an impact on the water situation of the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River,” the release added.

Adding further the release stated, “Information has also been received that water level of the Siang is in decreasing trends at Upper Siang, Yingkiong, and recorded at 1.30 meters decreased from normal discharge at 9.00a.m. on Wednesday (October 17) that impacted reduced water flow as per Gauge Reading Station, Komlighat Pasighat as observed by the Department of Disaster Management on Thursday (October 18). In view of the above situation, the blockade caused by the landslide at Yarlung Zangbo (Tibet) may burst out at any time causing a sudden flash flood in the downstream areas and may cause loss of life and property, something which has occurred in 2000.”

“In order to take preventive measures, the public is hereby cautioned to refrain from venturing into the Siang or its periphery areas for collection of firewood, fishing, bathing etc. to avoid any eventuality. And also people living in low-lying areas (both to the right and left of Siang) viz. Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Jampani, Sigar, Ralling, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul,Namsing, Mer, Gadum etc. to remain alert but without panic for any eventuality that may happen due to above reasons,” order further directed.

In the release it was also directed that driftwood such logs, trees, bamboos clamps, and any uprooted vegetative materials brought by the river from upstream and parked along the banks both the banks of the Siang shall not be lifted for firewood and other purposes but left untouched at the site, where it is lying to serve so as to serve as a Natural Flood Control Mechanism in default necessary action under Section 188 IPC and under relevant provision of law shall be taken against the violators,” the order concluded.