East Siang BJP Observes Surgical Strike Diwas while Felicitating Army Veteran

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

While commemorating the success of Surgical strike mission of Indian Army last year against terrorists backed by Pakistani Armies, the East Siang BJP Unit observed Sor Diwas (Surgical Strike Diwas) Saturday here at BJP office and felicitated 7 Army veteran of the district including IAF, Pilot, Mohonto Pangging, Group Captain retried.

The day was attended by District BJP President, Tamat Jonnom, State Kishan Morcha President cum i/c East Siang, Dunggoli Libang, senior BJP leader, Tamat Gamoh, District BJP Mahila Morcha President, Yalem Taga Burang and others. While addressing the ex-Army servicemen, both Jonnom and Libang said that, entire district, state and the nation is feeling proud of the Armies, Air and Naval forces for their guarding to the country. Both also agreed over pursuing the matter of looking after the concern of army veteran of the district.

As one of the resource person, Group Captain retired, Mohonto Pangging recounted his experience as Sukhoi Pilot and narrated the struggle and sacrifices during the 1999 Kargil war. While urging for need to take care of the ex-army men, Pangging also said that, late Tape Yajo, Unit 1 Assam Regiment from Monigong circle who was honoured with Kirti Chakra posthumously also needed to be regarded and honoured equally at the lines of Hangpan Dada, by naming sports and places in his name as an honour to his sacrices for the nation.

Other ex-servicemen like Boken Rome, 3 Assam Regiment (1963-69), Kalom Taknyo, 6 Assam Regiment ( (1979-97), Talung Saroh, 11 Assam Regiment (1975-2000), Sadin Pait, 21 Assam Regiment, Subedar (1965-95) and Pabu Tayeng, 11 Assam Regiment during 1968 etc all spoke on the occasion. They also recalled the sacrifices of Lal Bahadur Gurung who killed 80 Chinese armies during the time of 1962 war at Tuting-Geling war zone before giving up his life.