East Siang DC Takes Stock of Damages Caused by Siang

Maksam Tayeng

The East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Tamiyo Tatak along with other committee members on Saturday inspected the flood-ravaged areas of Sigar, Raling, Motum, Borguli, New Borguli, Seram, Kongkul and Namsing villages under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District as per the direction of the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The committee interacted with the Gaon Burahs and public leaders while inspecting the areas by reaching out to the affected places so as to obtain actual ground damages. The Gaon Burahs at Sigar and Raling village briefed Dy. Commissioner about the change of river course toward the villages and sought for construction of a flood control embankment at the vital location of north-west of the Sigar village from where Siang river tilts toward the left bank side.



While at Borguli village, the villagers led by Gaon Burah, Tokong Tayeng, Village Secretary, Balom Tayeng, former Anchal Samity Members, Smty Bapiyang Tayeng and Horinath Tayeng took the committee at the actual sites where emergency flood control embankments were also raised during the flood time. The villagers also briefed the committee about the death of several cows nearing around 100 numbers most of which were drowned after getting stranded in the river island during the massive flood associated with unusually high tides and waves in the Siang river. Horinath Tayeng also informed that many cows were also died after getting stuck in the mud and silt deposited in the large stretches of the river bank.

At Seram, Kongkul and Namsing village also villagers briefed the committee about the large stretches of agricultural land erosion including grazing land beside damage and washed away of dwelling houses. Seram village being one of the worst affected sought for construction of a megaflood control embankment at Bakkul site (in between Borguli and Seram village) to protect the village from further erosion.



Tamiyo Tatak, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang led committee comprising Executive Engineer, WRD, Er. Tamo Jamoh, Asst. Engineer, Er. Alat Megu, AE RWD, Er. J. Moyong, District Disaster Management Officer, G. Tsumo, DFO (Wildlife), T. Taga, Circle Officer, Namsing, K. Apum, Horticulture Officer, O. Gao and others took stock of the latest damages as per direction of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu during his two day visit to Pasighat on Wednesday and Thursday last. The reports will be sent to New Delhi for the release of funds to tame Siang river by constructing large embankments, the committee said.