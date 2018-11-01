East Siang Observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

East Siang District observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on wednesday to commemorate the 143rdbirth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. In-charge Deputy Commissioner TatdoBorang (ADC) administered unity pledge to the officers and staffs in the office premises.

Addressing the occasion, Borang informed that born on 31st October, 1875, Sardar Patel was a lawyer by profession and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India.He is acknowledged for the political integration who had united 565 princely states to be part of India. Later in 1991, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, added Borang.