East Siang Observes World Tourism Day

East Siang has tremendous scope and potential in aero, aqua and land adventure sports to make it a leading adventure tourism destination said ADC Tatdo Borang while speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day, celebrated at the Pasighat Town Club in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

ADC Borangstated that tourism brings economic and social prosperity. It consist of a lot of activities and is a very big industry thatcreates job and various business opportunities. Tourists need to travel, stay, eat, local guides and they also purchase local items as souvenirs. All these transactions ultimately bring economic opportunities to locals and the state.

Asserting that tourism helps us to earn, Borang advised the people to adopt fresh and modern ideas and to develop team spirit to achieve the goal. He distributed prizes to the achievers on the occasion.

DTO (Tourism) T. Tatak presented a brief report on the celebration and achievement of the department. Students from various schools participated in several competitions on the day.