Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 27 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

East Siang Observes World Tourism Day

East Siang Observes World Tourism Day
September 27
22:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

East Siang has tremendous scope and potential in aero, aqua and land adventure sports to make it a leading adventure tourism destination said ADC Tatdo Borang while speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day, celebrated at the Pasighat Town Club in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

ADC Borangstated that tourism brings economic and social prosperity. It consist of a lot of activities and is a very big industry thatcreates job and various business opportunities. Tourists need to travel, stay, eat, local guides and they also purchase local items as souvenirs. All these transactions ultimately bring economic opportunities to locals and the state.

Asserting that tourism helps us to earn, Borang advised the people to adopt fresh and modern ideas and to develop team spirit to achieve the goal. He distributed prizes to the achievers on the occasion.

DTO (Tourism) T. Tatak presented a brief report on the celebration and achievement of the department. Students from various schools participated in several competitions on the day.

Tags
East SiangWorld Tourism Day
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.