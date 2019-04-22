Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Easter Sunday Blast: India sent alert, but why Sri Lanka's guard was down

April 22
11:44 2019
NET Bureau

With 24 arrests so far, and more likely, for the horrific bombings in Sri Lanka on Sunday that killed 290 people, the Sri Lankan government’s investigations are pointing to the involvement of a jihadist organisation in the attacks. One of those arrested from the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, where one of the eight attacks took place, had been reported missing six months ago by his family.

The last two of the eight incidents were suicide bombings which took place when security personnel were about to arrest suspects. Police, however, have not named any jihadist group.

According to sources, earlier this month, India passed on specific intelligence to Sri Lankan authorities that a terrorist attack was imminent there.

Source: The Indian Express

Entertainment

Latest News

