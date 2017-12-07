Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Eastern Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness in Northeast

Eastern Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness in Northeast
December 07
21:02 2017
The Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM arrived in Manipur on a two days visit from Thursday to Friday.

The very senior army commander is responsible for ensuring security of the Indian eastern borders as well as for countering insurgency in the North East India. The Army Commander was accompanied by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps.

The Army Commander was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the state by the Head of Assam Rifles in Manipur – Major General Virendra Singh. The Army Commander reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations and appreciated the endeavours of Security Forces. He lauded the efforts of the soldiers for ensuring peace and tranquillity in the state and also asked them to continue the good work in a professional manner and in the true spirit of the “Friends of the Manipur”.

The Army Commander accompanied by General Officer Commanding 3 Corps also called on Manipur Governor Dr Najama Heptulla.

General Krishna conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Manipur and congratulated the state on the successful conduct of the Sangai Festival.

During the interaction, the security situation in the state was discussed and the close coordination and interaction between the State Government and Security Forces was highlighted and well appreciated. General Chauhan, while conveying the unstinted support of his forces for ensuring the well being of the state, emphasized on the fact that both Army and Assam Rifles are focused on empowering the children, women and youth of the state to attain financial sustainability and a secure future.

Abhay KrishnaDr Najama HeptullaEastern Army CommanderManipur Governor
