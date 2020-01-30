Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 30 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Eastern Command GOC-in-C calls on Sikkim CM

Eastern Command GOC-in-C calls on Sikkim CM
January 30
02:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane called on Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Tuesday at his official residence.

This is the first meeting of Naravane with the chief minister since taking over as the General Officer Commanding- in-Chief of the Eastern Command on the October 1, 2018, an official statement said.

After exchanging pleasantries, Chamling thanked the GOC for his visit to Sikkim.

He said the state government has had a very cordial relation with the Army.

Chamling also recorded his appreciation for the consistent help provided by the Army to the civilian population and tourists during the times of distress, natural calamities or adverse weather conditions.

The GOC also expressed gratitude to the chief minister for providing support to the army at all times, the statement said.

He lauded the environmental initiatives of the state and the emphasis laid on sanitation.

The GOC-in-C said the Army would lend every possible support to facilitate free movement of tourists and visitors within permissible limits.

The GOC extended his invitation to the chief minister to visit the Eastern Command Headquarters in Kolkata, the statement said.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.