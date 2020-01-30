Eastern Command GOC-in-C calls on Sikkim CM

NET Bureau

The GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane called on Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Tuesday at his official residence.

This is the first meeting of Naravane with the chief minister since taking over as the General Officer Commanding- in-Chief of the Eastern Command on the October 1, 2018, an official statement said.

After exchanging pleasantries, Chamling thanked the GOC for his visit to Sikkim.

He said the state government has had a very cordial relation with the Army.

Chamling also recorded his appreciation for the consistent help provided by the Army to the civilian population and tourists during the times of distress, natural calamities or adverse weather conditions.

The GOC also expressed gratitude to the chief minister for providing support to the army at all times, the statement said.

He lauded the environmental initiatives of the state and the emphasis laid on sanitation.

The GOC-in-C said the Army would lend every possible support to facilitate free movement of tourists and visitors within permissible limits.

The GOC extended his invitation to the chief minister to visit the Eastern Command Headquarters in Kolkata, the statement said.

Source: Business Standard