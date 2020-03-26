Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 26 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

EC allows use of indelible ink stamp for home quarantine

EC allows use of indelible ink stamp for home quarantine
March 26
10:53 2020
Election Commission has decided to allow usage of indelible ink on persons for stamping for home quarantine by health authorities in view of COVID-19.

In a statement, the commission said, the Health Ministry may standardise the mark and the location on the body where the mark has to be applied so that it does not come in the way of conducting elections.

It said, the concerned authorities will be instructed not to use the Indelible Ink on any finger on left hand of any persons.

Election Commission said, the authorities concerned shall be instructed to maintain the record of the persons to whom Indelible Ink is applied. It said, the authorities shall also be instructed to ensure that the Indelible Ink shall not be used for any other purpose.

 

Source: News On Air

