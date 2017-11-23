EC Extends Summary Revision in Poll-Bound Meghalaya

The Election Commission has extended summary revision in poll-bound Meghalaya till this month’s end to maximize registration of new voters left-out voters, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said on Wednesday.

The EC has also sought active involvement of political parties to help bridge the huge gap between the projected population and the number of voters in the state.

“The Election Commission has extended the summary revision in Meghalaya till November 30 and we have requested the political parties for their active cooperation so that the 1.08 lakh voters’ gap is bridged,” Kharkongor told PTI.

The current projected population based on Census 2011 is around 35 lakh, he said adding that the gap was 1,08,318. “After the summary revision closes on November 30, we will know the exact number of new voters,” the CEO said.

Kharkongor said the gap of voters arises every year when young people turn 18 and are eligible to enroll and vote.

Of the current voters’ gap in Meghalaya, 80,000 is in East Khasi Hills district, 55,025 in Ri Bhoi, 11,000 in West Garo Hills and 28,999 in South Garo Hills district, he said. The CEO said the total enrollment of voters in the state stands at 17.68 lakh as on September 27.

