EC Issues Show Cause to BJP for ‘Chargesheet’ Naming Congress Ministers

The Election Commission has issued a show cause to the BJP as why the circulation of “chargesheet”, a booklet prepared by them enlisting corruption and sex racket cases against some incumbent Congress ministers, should not be stopped in the poll-bound Meghalaya.

The chargesheet was released by Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons in Shillong on February 8. The booklet is titled 15 years of loot, 15 years of destruction . The Congress had lodged a complaint with the Election office against it.

Acting on Congress complaint, the Election Commission issued show cause to the BJP as why the circulation of the chargesheet should not be stopped for allegedly violating the Representation of People s Act.

The saffron party was asked to reply before 5 pm today which they complied. Detail of the BJP’s reply, however, was not known.

Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said the booklet appears to have been published by the BJP without indicating the names and details of the printer, along with the name and details of the publisher as per the Election Commission’s guidelines.

Section 127 A of the Act prohibits any person to print or publish election pamphlets/posters without the name and address of the printer and publisher.

-PTI