Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

EC to Hold Talks With Mizoram Leaders

EC to Hold Talks With Mizoram Leaders
November 09
17:46 2018
NET Bureau

A high-level team of Election Commission or EC officials would be arriving in Mizoram on Friday to hold talks with top government officials and leaders of civil societies over the crisis that has rocked the poll arrangements in the state, official sources said.

The team, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, would be visiting the state two days after Chief Electoral Officer S B Shashank was summoned to Delhi by the EC, following a massive agitation for his ouster by NGO Coordination Committee – a conglomerate of civil societies and student organisations.

Shashank had allegedly sought deployment of additional central armed police forces (CAPF) in the state and complained to the EC that the state’s former principal secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was interfering with the poll process.

Chuaungo, a native of Mizoram and a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

The committee, along with other political leaders, had been demanding Shashank’s exit from the state since then.

The NGO also demanded that 11,232 Bru voters lodged in six Tripura relief camps be allowed to exercise their franchise at their respective polling stations in Mizoram and not in Tripura as committed by the poll panel in 2014.

SOURCE: NDTV

