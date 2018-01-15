ECI Officials to Visit Tripura on Jan 18

The deputy election commissioner of Election Commission of India (ECI) Sudip Jain is scheduled to visit poll bound Tripura on January 18 to monitor and supervise the correction of electoral roll being carried out by the state election department.

The BJP has raised objection over the presence of false and fake name in the final electoral roll, which BJP claims ECI took a serious view over the issue and that resulted delay in the poll schedule of Tripura.

Jain had earlier visited the state to see preparation of electoral roll and had suggested changes and methods of correcting the same following specific complaints of large scale irregularities in the rolls. After the publication of final rolls on January 5 complaints persist in different assembly constituencies as names of people living in Bangladesh and even USA figure in it.

The leaders of opposition BJP have pointed this out to the election department seeking immediate correction. Since the full team of the election commission which visited the state in the middle of December had assured parties of correcting the electoral roll, the opposition parties have decided to apprise Sudip Jain of the residual defects and inaccuracies in the rolls. Meanwhile, the union home ministry has decided to make available to the state all 363 companies of paramilitary forces sought by the state election department for conducting a free and fair election.

Already 25 companies of Central Para-Military Forces including rapid action force (RAF) comprising women have been deployed in several areas of the state. According to election officials, there is no communication to the state about declaration of schedule but on Monday ECI has hold meeting with the observers. However, ECI has made it clear that by the first week of February all the paramilitary forces will be stationed here and fanned out to their places of posting. Sources said that around 300 companies of jawans and officers of CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and Madhya Pradesh Armed Police (MPAP) will be posted here for poll duties.

UNI