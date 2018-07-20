Eco Baba – Who Gave New Life To A Dying River

Today, when most of the people are seen littering the environment, there still exists some people who take an initiative to make the environment clean. One such is, Balbir Singh Seechewal, one of the most renowned environmentalist from Punjab, who is also known as Eco Baba. In 2000, Balbir Singh decided to do something to the domestic and industrial waste that was killing the Kali Bein river-160km long tributary of Beas in Doaba region of Punjab. The river, which is considered sacred by many in the state, had reduced to nothing but a drain because of all the waste that was being discarded in it. Some portions of the river has even dried up, resulting in severe water problems in the neighboring farms.

Gathering an army of volunteers Balbir Singh Seechewal started to work. They began teaching local people the importance of cleaning the river, enlisting more volunteers and raising funds with the help of contributions by the residents of more than 24 villages to purchase equipment required for cleaning. They came together and cleared the hyacinth and silt from the entire river bed. The team not only stopped at this, they also worked on beautification of the river bank with trees, bathing ghats and roads.

Eco Baba also started a public awareness campaign urging villagers to dispose sewage somewhere else and not in the river. With a clean riverbed, natural springs were restored and the river started to fill up once again.

Singh has also developed an underground sewage system model with the help of the Punjab Government. It is a low cost model that collects sewage water from ponds and treats it in a natural way so it can be used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. His work throughout the years has been praised by many in the country and abroad. Other than working towards the conservation of environment, Balbir Singh has also established schools and colleges at different places. In February this year, he came up with a solution to treat solid waste with a machine developed in the Sant Avatar Singh Yadgari Technical Research Centre under his guidance. The machine can help separate heavy particles like polythene glass, and iron from the garbage. It can be cheaply manufactured and is being tested for further improvements.