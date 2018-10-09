Editors Guild Issues Statement on Alleged Sexual Harassment in News Rooms

NET Bureau

Coming out in support of the female journalists who face sexual harassment at work places, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday sent out a statement, which was signed by EGI president Shekhar Gupta, general secretary AK Bhattacharya and treasurer Sheela Bhatt.

“The Editors Guild of India has noted with concern and dismay the incidence of alleged sexual harassment and assault on women journalists by their male colleagues. It unequivocally condemns all predatory conduct by such men. It is worse when the perpetrators also happen to be enjoying senior or supervisory positions in the profession,” the statement read.

“The Guild also expresses its gratitude and solidarity towards women journalists who have displayed the courage to bring these critical issues in public debate,” it added.

“The Guild is also committed to ensuring that the legal rights of either the victims or the accused are not violated. A fair, just and safe working environment is essential if press freedoms are to flourish. The newsroom in our profession is a relatively informal, free-spirited and hallowed space. It must be protected,” the statement further read.

“The Guild extends its total support to all women journalists, who suffered a disadvantage in their careers, physical or mental trauma, as a result of any sexual predation,” it said.

“It calls upon the media organisations to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. This is the time for all of us to strengthen our internal processes. It includes training of staff and improving awareness, as mandated by the law and even beyond. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment or assault should be punished as provided in the law. The newsroom is the most inclusive work space in terms of gender. It is our responsibility as media leaders to ensure that it remains safe and fair for all, especially women,” the statement concluded.

SOURCE: The Hindu