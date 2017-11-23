Educational Tour for School Children from Remote Areas

NET Bureau

An educational-cum- motivational tour, under Operation Samaritan, to various places in Eastern India is being organised for 13 school children from remote border areas of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh by 190 Mountain Brigade under the aegis of Ball of Fire Division.

The aim of conducting the tour is to enrich the youth of border areas with rich heritage and cultural grandeur of the country and to make them understand the secular nature of India, an official release stated on Thursday.

The tour will be flagged off on Friday, November 24 by Major General RS Shekhawat, SM, VSM GOC, 5 Mtn Div from Roopa in a ceremony organized by 6 Grenadiers, the released added.

The release further informed that during his interaction with the youth, the Commander will harp upon the important role they have to play towards nation building.

Lobsang Tashia, a participant of the tour, expressed his happiness over the fact that Ball of Fire Division is organising the educational-cum-motivational tour to various places in Eastern India and the tour would enlighten him and his fellow participants about the unity in diversity of our country.

Degin Dorjee, headmaster of Government Residential School Taktsang Gompa, said, “The educational-cum-motivational tour for youth of border areas is a welcome step in the right direction of national integration and to bring the local youth to the mainstream for nation building thereby making them aware of the development and opportunities available in the other parts of the country.”

The 10-day tour, which begins on Friday, would return back to Tawang on December 3, 2017. During this tour, the students would visit places of tourist and educational interest in Guwahati and Kolkata. The students would also get an opportunity to interact with GOC-in-Charge, Eastern Command and the Honourable Governor of West Bengal, the release concluded.