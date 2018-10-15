Education’s Fragile Base

September Edition, Cover Story

Education has been counted as one of the extremely important parameters of development. When considered in the Indian scenario, development has been considered as being directly affected by the educated population of the country. It is worth mentioning that whereas huge and reputed institutions stand in every corner of the country, not much has been done about primary education, which lays the very base in the growth of a human mind. Partha Prawal & Maumita Mazumdar explores deeper to understand the scenario better…

Quality vs Quantity

Education has been considered as the most basic human right but as the irony goes, it remains a privilege for a major part of the society. Delivering education has been turned into a highly commercial business turning schools more or less into five-star hotels which remains in the reach of a handful few. While for the major part of the society it remains a privilege rather than a right, a struggle posed by numerous challenges physical, psychological or social.

“Education today is a costly affair. A normal earning family has to think a hundred times before enrolling the child in a school. From admission to the monthly fees, everything today is immensely costly. And the fees keep on increasing with every passing year,” says Dhiren Bhagawati of Guwahati while interacting with Northeast Today.

Adding further he says, “I was lucky enough to get my child admitted to a school whose fees is much lower than some other schools in Guwahati. But for how long will the fees remain this minimal is a question. And with a sole earning member of the family, meeting all the expenses after paying for my child’s education puts me in a soup. The government schools have fewer fees but then again the quality of education of these schools is also a matter of question. Well, I am not saying that the quality is poor all the way, but definitely, there are a lot of lacunae.”

Echoing Bhagawati, Jason M Marak, a resident of Tura, while interacting with Northeast Today said, “The quality of primary education in Meghalaya is at its abyss. The government-aided schools are either insufficient or the quality of education is not up to the mark.”

Adding further, Marak said, “Even the education in the private schools poses a serious question mark over its quality? We pay a huge sum of money but are our children getting the right quality education?”

Niharika Sarma, a Nagaon-based educator, while sharing her view on the issue with Northeast Today, said, “Education today is a profitable business. We can see schools being opened in every nook and corner of a locality. I feel we are compromising on the quality and giving emphasis on quantity.”

“And I say this because even after sending our children to the costliest schools, we need to provide them with extra home tutors and help them out in doing their homework. If a child has to study at school and also at home, then the question is what are they taught at schools? Earlier, this was not the case though,” further adds Sarma- a teacher for the past thirty-five years.

Speaking to Northeast Today on similar veins, a TET qualified teacher from North Lakhimpur district in Assam under the condition of anonymity, said, “The primary level education is one sector that needs real boost up. It’s just a few teachers who are trying to give their best. The overall scenario of primary education in Assam, whether in the private sector or in the government sector, is pathetic. Even I work for the government but that doesn’t mean I will not call spade a spade.”

From Arunachal Pradesh, while sharing her view on the quality of primary education in the State with Northeast Today, a retired teacher from Itanagar wishing to stay anonymous, said, “The education scenario in Arunachal Pradesh has been at its pathetic low for some decades now. Many schools either have no teachers or are with numbers are inadequate. Moreover, there are also schools where there are no students. In such a situation, how can you expect that there can be a quality education in such a situation?”

It is worth mentioning here that the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on August 10 decided to close down all schools running without students after proper verification. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also decided to send teachers from those schools to other schools running with deficit teachers.

“The cabinet took serious note of reported out-of-turn promotions in the education department and approved immediate revocation of all such promotions,” informed a government source.

Sharing his views on the primary education level of Nagaland, Silas Mao, a Kohima-based educator, said, “The primary level education in Nagaland is somewhat neglected, even though over the years there have been efforts to revive it. One should understand that if the primary level education is neglected, then it hampers the future of the students. The new government seems to have plans to uplift the primary level education of the state.”

Speaking to Northeast Today, an Aizawl-based teacher seeking anonymity said that in Mizoram the structure of elementary level education is stronger than compared to some other states.

“Every central scheme is also implemented in Mizoram and the implementation is proper and as per the guidelines of the scheme. The numbers of government-aided schools in the state are more than the numbers of private schools and care is taken to provide the best of education to the students,” she added.

A journalist based in Aizawl seeking anonymity owing to professional obligations while interacting with Northeast Today and sharing his views on the status of elementary education in Mizoram, said, “In Mizoram, the elementary education is looked at it seriously. The government is determined to provide the best of education to the children when their mind is young and fresh. Hence, the schemes taken up the government are more goal-oriented.”

Speaking further he said that since the numbers of private schools are less in comparison to the government-aided schools, hence education in Mizoram is not yet costly as compared to some other states.

“We do have private schools, but the numbers are less and the ones that are there in the state, they also have an easy-to-the-pocket fees structure. However, gradually things are changing, rather say will change and some bit of commercialisation will enter education. Since the elementary or the primary education is one of the important phases of one’s education life, hence focussing on it from a business point-of-view will always be there,” he added.

However, he is hopeful that it will take some more decades for commercialisation to completely take over the education scenario of Mizoram.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram is one of the rare states that has an excess rather than a deficit of teachers. Of course, the distribution of teachers is not perfect yet! However, to support such a body of teachers is no small achievement. Also, Mizoram leads eastern India in the least gender gap in literacy. In terms of infrastructural provisions also, the schools in Mizoram (especially north and north-eastern districts, Kolasib, Aizawl, Serchhip and Champhai) are better than most of the other states of the country.

One more striking factor about Mizoram is that its average of female teachers is also more satisfactory than most other states (43.7 pc). Even its relatively backwards districts (Lawngtlai, Saiha, Mamit, Lunglei) have a greater percentage of female teachers.

Right to Education Act

The 86th Amendment Act, 2002 inserted Article 21 (A) in the Constitution of India to provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a Fundamental Right in such a manner as the State may, by law, determine. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, represents the consequential legislation envisaged under Article 21 (A), meaning every child has a right to full-time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal school which satisfies certain essential norms and standards.

According to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, children whose parents or guardians having an annual income of less than or equal to Rs 1 lakh are given preference for admission in private unaided schools under the reservation clause. The Government Order (GO) was submitted to the Karnataka High Court and was sent to all Education Department officials.

Speaking on this Rituraj Bhuyan, a Morigaon-based teacher, while interacting with Northeast Today informed that the Act identified 11 categories of “disadvantaged children” who were supposed to be provided with free education in private unaided schools under the reservation clause and the 11 categories were- orphans, children with HIV, children with special needs, migrant and street children, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, category I, category IIA, category IIB, category IIIA and category IIIB.

“When the order was issued, the government had vested the implementing officers with the task of collecting information from orphanages to ensure that they facilitate admission of those children under the quota in neighbourhood schools. However, everything did not turn up the way it should have been,” informed Bhuyan.

Adding further he said, “The order said that of the 25 per cent seats under the quota, 7.5 per cent was to be provided to children belonging to the Scheduled Castes and 1.5 per cent to those from the Scheduled Tribes. If seats under the SC and ST quota remain unfilled, then such seats could go to the remaining 16 per cent earmarked for the other categories in the disadvantaged and weaker sections. But did it happen in reality? This is a big question.”

‘Will quota deliver goals’ was the question when the government order on the reservation quota came to existence six years ago. So far there has been no government survey carried out on this, however, if ever carried out then we shall come to the conclusion that the desired goal was not achieved.

The Right to Education Act came into effect in April 2010 but as it is evident, not much of a progress has been achieved. The appropriate government or the local authorities failed to provide with the most basic facilities in the form of infrastructure and at times even accessibility to the schools become difficult owing to the geographical distance or terrain.

“Even though a lot of money has been invested in developing the education scenario of the country, but not much has been done to develop the primary education level of the country. Even though schemes like ‘Sarba Siksha Abhijan’ have been launched, but the need is for more,” bemoans Priyanka Deka, a Gauhati University research scholar.

When the 25 per cent quota rule was upheld by the Supreme Court, Monobina Gupta in a ‘Times of India’ article wrote, “We are a deeply class-ridden society. And the social and economic prejudices, that we’re so reluctant to let go of, play themselves out most blatantly in the segregated school education system. This social disjunction, feeding into inequality, should have been done away with a long time ago. It’s a good thing that the Supreme Court has now upheld the RTE legislation which will rectify the skewed educational system, weighed heavily against underprivileged children. If implemented conscientiously, the court verdict, which makes it mandatory for private schools to admit at least 25% of socially and economically deprived children, can turn education into a catalyst for bridging the widening divide in every aspect of our life.”

“Our present school education system is nothing but a social and educational apartheid, churning out two distinct categories of citizens. On the one hand, a minority of well-heeled, private school educated, elite students have unbridled access to new tools of education and a highly revolutionised technology. On the other side, the vast majority of children, from socio-economically backward families, can never even aspire to cross the threshold of these exclusivist educational institutions,” Gupta had added.

Old media reports suggest that the SC order remained order in many places as in a number of schools across Assam, those from the socio-economically backward families actually could not even dare to crossed the school gates and enrolled them in the classrooms and compete with the ‘elite class students’.

Money Game

In the first part of this article we mentioned the case of one Dhiren Bhagawati who had said “education to be a costly affair today” and to understand this claim of his, we decided to do a random study for the sake of this article.

Responding to our question- ‘Is education today is costly’, 90 per cent of the respondent answered in the affirmative.

“I wanted my child to get admitted to a reputed private school of Guwahati, but when I heard about the admission fees, I was left astounded! And upon a little survey I realised the fees was same for almost all the ‘reputed’ schools in Guwahati,” says Bimal Kumar Pathak, a bank official, while interacting with Northeast Today.

“Do we have any options left with? For quality education, we will have to send our children to the private schools as the government-aided schools neither have the infrastructure nor the aptitude to compete with the changing world. And taking this advantage, several businessmen have entered into the education sector making it a profitable business venture,” says Pulak Medhi, a resident of Guwahati, while interacting with Northeast Today.

“Primary education remains a very important area seeking improvement which will show a formidable growth in the acquisition of knowledge and skills and motivate the children and their guardian to send them to school. But what we see today is just the opposite picture. Primary education has become a competition and the young minds are flooded with things that they should not be worried about at all,” says Priyanka Choudhury, a Guwahati resident while interacting with Northeast Today.

“Higher the fees, better is the education is what we are forced to believe,” she adds on quickly.

In fact, today the fees of a school have become a prestige issue for several parents. In the Bollywood movie ‘Hindi Medium’ this concept was brilliantly portrayed where a couple who had done their education from vernacular medium schools, left no stone unturned to get their child admitted in the costliest school of the city. And to achieve that, they even acted of being poor so that their child could get admitted under the RTE quota. Even though the movie was a fictitious story, however, it had shades of reality stroked along with it.

However, not every private school is money-minded and amid such money-making business ventures, there are a few schools that specifically focus on imparting quality education to its students. And some of these schools are in the vernacular medium as well.

Sharing his experience of studying in one such school, Kuldeep Sarma of Guwahati says, “I completed my schooling from a private vernacular medium school that completed its 25 years just recently. I find myself lucky enough to have studied there. Our school believed in strengthening the base and hence a lot of emphases was given to provide us with the best education at the primary level.”

“However, the situation is not the same for every school and today we see that most schools are business-minded and quality education often finds the backseat,” Sarma adds on quickly.

In the survey carried out for the sake of this article, it was further found that most of the schools increased the monthly fees every three months, thereby making education costlier.

The survey further found out that in a period of ten years, Guwahati city has witnessed an increase of 4 per cent of private institutions. On the contrary, around 12 government-aided primary schools have been closed down owing to lack of students and teachers. In fact, we found that there exists a school in this very Assam that has remained closed for the past two years due to the lack of students.

When contacted, one of the teachers seeking anonymity said, “These days no one wants to come and study in a government-aided primary school as big or small, people are attracted towards the private schools. Our school has remained shut down for the past two years and we have requested the education department to take some actions as well. But so far, no action has been initiated.”

Adding further the dejected teacher said, “We want to teach but we need students. The approach of the government-aided schools needs to change if we are to survive and compete against these business moguls running the education sector currently.”

De-Focus

The education sector in India, in the last 70 years, has developed rapidly and today we have a number of top-notch institutes of higher studies and research. The country has produced a number of brilliant brains who have brought laurels to the nation. Their success can be credited to the strong foundation that they had while they were young. But today, things have changed and we see that the entire emphasis is on improving the higher education scenario of the country and the primary level is grossly neglected.

Manikuntala Sarkar, a retired college professor of Agartala, while interacting with Northeast Today said, “If the base will not be strong, we can’t build a strong building. Hence it becomes very important to provide our children with a stronger base and for that; we will need to have a strong primary education level. We need more government support for this.”

While expressing her views on improving the primary level education in the country, Sarkar said, “A far better approach to educational equality and opportunity is required to establish large numbers of high-quality government schools, where education is free. The government intervenes heavily in sectors where markets can work. The education market is one such sector where the government intervention is a must for creating an atmosphere where primary education to all children is provided for free.”

“Primary education is the focal point of one’s educational lifeline and if this important juncture is not given due importance, then the future is certainly will be in dark,” Sarkar concludes.

Let’s Ponder

Apart from the absence of the most basic requirements, it is also the social structure which promotes the need for education. Gender discrimination has remained a very important reason as to why many children remain debarred from going to school. Even at the present times, the female child remains less privileged in case of gaining education. Also, surveys have shown that school dropout rate is high in case of girl child due to early marriage, engagement in household work or for the most ‘safety reasons’.

Coming to the most important part of laying the foundation, the curriculum and the pattern in which the education is being imparted, is what many experts have considered regressive. The curriculum and the pattern of imparting education await reformation trying not to restrict it only to the books.

Thus it’s the time to ring the bell and end the existing system, if not end, move towards a change to reach betterment and achieve the aims set for a quality education in the primary level.