Eduwork Japan Centre of Excellence Sets up NE’s First Centre in Sikkim

A Japanese educational institution, Eduwork Japan Centre of Excellence (EJCOE) on Wednesday opened its centre in Gangtok, first such centre in North-East, to provide Japanese education, skill development and career in partnership with a local institute.

The Agora Institute, which runs various educational programmes in Gangtok and Namchi will partner the EJCOE in running various activities like promoting Japanese education, skilling and careers in Japan for the youths and students of Sikkim at its centre in Gangtok.

The centre will also provide free Japanese language training to local youths/students after enrolling them in its Study and Work programmes in Japan. The Sikkimese students will be given scholarships to go to Japan for further studies and work, Raju Monga, the managing director and CEO of EJCOE said at function after launch of the novel educational centre in Gangtok.

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who graced the occasion, expressed delight at the setting up of first such centre in the

Himalayan state and said that it has thrown open a great opportunity for local students to gain knowledge from world class education system of Japan and enhance skill development and career prospects in a country like Japan.

“The concept of EJCOE includes skill development, vocational education, scholarships and career opportunities for our youths in Japan, besides opportunities in various other fields,” he said and hoped that the Sikkimese youths will lap up a wonderful opportunity to attain success in career of fields of their respective choices.

