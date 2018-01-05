Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 05 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Edward Snowden Hints India’s Aadhaar Open for Abuse

Edward Snowden Hints India's Aadhaar Open for Abuse
January 05
16:47 2018
A day after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) denied that there was any breach of the Aadhaar database, American whistleblower Edward Snowden said on Friday that the Aadhaar database conceived and introduced by the Indian government can also be misused and abused.

Retweeting CBS journalist Zack Whittaker’s response on a BuzzFeed report on the breach of Aadhaar database in India, Snowden said, “It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse.”

Whittaker had earlier said, “ICYMI. India has a national ID database with the private information of nearly 1.2 billion nationals. It’s reportedly been breached. Admin accounts can be made and access can be sold to the database, reports BuzzFeed.”

The UIDAI on Thursday said the Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure. It termed The Tribune report titled ‘Rs 500, 10 minutes, and you have access to billion Aadhaar details’ a case of misreporting.

“There has not been any Aadhaar data breach. The Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure,” the UIDAI said in a statement.

This development has come at a time when the Supreme Court is set to begin the final hearing of petitions challenging the legality of Aadhaar programme based on privacy concerns on January 17.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court held that privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution of India.

-ANI

Edward Snowden
