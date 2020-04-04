Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Efforts of Guwahati Refinery for containment of COVID 19

Efforts of Guwahati Refinery for containment of COVID 19
April 04
14:17 2020
In the wake of the current situation prevailing all across the country because of COVID 19 threat, Guwahati Refinery management recently handed over 100 pairs of gum boots to Guwahati Municipal Corporation authority for further use as personal protective equipments by the GMC workers who are engaged in the sanitization measures to contain the spread of COVID 19. Besides this, the Refinery in assistance from Guwahati Municipal Corporation also conducted a sanitization drive on 31st March, 2020 in the Noonmati local area including the three Refinery townships in and around Noonmati. Under the sanitization drive, fogging and spraying of disinfectants were done in and around the Refinery premises, market area, nearby establishments, localities, public roads as well as the townships. The drive was carried out under the guidance of Mr. Pulak Mahanta, joint commissioner,Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Prior to the lockdown declared by the Govt., the Refinery authority took various initiatives to make aware and sensitize the employees, their family members, contractual labourers and neighboring stakeholders about COVID 19. While information pertaining to COVID 19 has been displayed through hoardings, banner, standees at various locations, leaflets on its symptoms and preventive measures were also circulated in Assamese and Hindi among the workforce as well as among the local people through the Noonmati Students Union. Announcements were also done in the Noonmati market area as well as in all the three townships for generating further awareness among the employees and their family members. As advised, isolation and quarantine wardshave been created to address requirements. The Refinery authority has also been taking adequate measures for creating awareness among the personnel of CISF, AISF and Home guards deployed at the Unit. While do’s and don’ts on prevention of COVID 19 and all the advisories circulated by Govt. authorities have been circulated among the security agencies, steps have also been taken to distribute soaps and hand sanitizers among them.

Photo caption: Mr. NK Chakraborty, CGM(T),Guwahati Refinery handing over gum boots to the joint commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

