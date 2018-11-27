Efforts on to Check Illegal Hunting in D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Maksam Tayeng

The authorities of D Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary has heightened its vigilance and monitoring in the sanctuary in view of constant threat from hunters who always keep looking around for hunting inside the fragile riverine sanctuary as the Siang river which usually gives natural protection to it as it surrounds the sanctuary has now receded making approachable from all corners.

Sensing such threat from hunters, the Divisional Forest Officer, DEWS, Tasang Taga directed his officials and field staffs to keep monitoring of the possible intrusion by any hunters. An official executive order was also issued by DFO Taga while serving copies to Gaon Burahs of all the fringe villages of the Sanctuary including airing the alert and caution from All India Radio Pasighat for a week consecutively urging people to not hunt and tress-pass inside the sanctuary.

Leading a group of staffs, Dy. Range Officer, Orin Perme made a surprise checking of the part of Borguli Range’s Jopong area which is one of the most hunting prone areas under the Sanctuary as it being the core zone of the sanctuary. “We came across several Salt-lick ambushes and destroyed it. However no one were arrested during the surprise checking, but we will shortly arrest those habitual hunters who keeps intruding inside the sanctuary despite the strict prohibition in place. The name of habitual hunters who are said to be frequently hunting inside the sanctuary are in our radar of observation and very shortly they will be nabbed and booked”, said Orin Perme, who was awarded Silver medal by Government of Arunachal Pradesh this year in recognition of his yeaoman services in averting several hunting and poaching attempts by hunters from both fringe villages of Arunachal and also from Assam.

The main hindrances in full protection of the riverine sanctuary despite its being surrounded with the natural protection of rivers are that, the sanctuary has limited staffs as well as infrastructures to take care of the sanctuary. As per DFO, Tasang Taga, the sanctuary has only eight male field staff and eight women staffs (all Forester, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers) excluding the three Range Forest Officer to lead the three Ranges of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, namely, Borguli Range, Anchalghat Range and Sibiyamukh Range.

Taga also said that, only eight male field staffs supported with some Contingency male staffs are unable to control the all three porous ranges of the sanctuary. The eight female staffs are not purposeful in the protection of the sanctuary as the patrolling in the large stretches of tough grassland and riverine islands do not suit them to work there.

“We have been repeatedly requesting and writing to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife & Biodiversity, Government of Arunachal Pradesh to replace the women staffs with male staffs with preference to younger and energetic new recruited foresters, forest guards and forest watchers who will be better in protecting the sanctuary in true sense”, added Taga.

In view of such vulnerability in D. Ering WL Sanctuary, the PCCF office also need to review the suggestions of DFO for replacing all the women field staff with men as women are useless in such tough riverine island with tough grasslands. They can be posted in soft places like in Nursery, forest check gates and other plantation works in territory department, said one of the officer from the DEWS.