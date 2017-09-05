Tue, 05 Sep 2017

Efforts on to Create Hindu Rashtra: Tripura CM

Efforts on to Create Hindu Rashtra: Tripura CM
September 05
17:02 2017
Those who betrayed India’s freedom movement are now trying to create a “Hindu Rashtra”, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said in Agartala on Tuesday.

“Those who betrayed India’s freedom struggle and worked as agents of the British rulers are now trying to establish ‘Hindu Rashtra’, changing the secular character of the country,” he said, without naming any organisation or individual.

Sarkar, a leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), said: “We are not against Hindus or Hinduism. We want the country for all people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.”

Addressing teachers on Teachers Day, he said that not only secular values but even democracy was under attack in India. “Education is now being turned into a business… Efforts are on in full swing to privatise the entire educational management,” the Chief Minister said.

Renowned educationist and award winning writer Aparajita Roy has been awarded this year’s Tripura government’s highest teacher award – Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Award. Besides, 20 teachers, six retired teachers and 11 schools were felicitated for their performance.

-IANS

