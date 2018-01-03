Eight Former Meghalaya Legislators to Join NPP on Thursday

Eight Meghalaya legislators, including five from Congress, who had quit the assembly, will be joining the NDA-affiliated National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

“All the eight former legislators will be inducted into the party tomorrow (Thursday) at a public rally in Polo ground. The rally will also mark the launching of the election campaign,” NPP national president Conrad. K. Sangma told IANS over phone.

Those from the Congress are former Deputy Chief Minister Rowell Lyngdoh and former Cabinet Ministers Prestone Tynsong, Coming One Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Ngaitlang Dhar. The others are United Democratic Party legislator Remington Pyngrope, and Independents Hopeful Bamon and Stephanson Mukhim.

Sangma said NPP grassroots workers across the state’s 60 constituencies are working hard to ensure that the party forms the new government after the elections.

“We (NPP) are on a comfortable driving seat and that is the reason these friends (former legislators) are leaving their respective political parties to be part of the NPP family,” he said.

On Tuesday, Congress legislator Alexander Hek, Nationalist Congress Party legislator Sanbor Shullai besides Independent members Robinus Syngkon and Justine Dkhar resigned as members of the assembly and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last month, former Congress legislator P.N. Syiem, who is also the chief executive of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, resigned from the Assembly and joined the newly floated People’s Democratic Front.

However, former Chief Minister D.D. Lapang said the exodus of some Congress legislators to other political parties will not impact the ruling party. “There will be no negative impact. I believe in the principle that no one is indispensable,” the veteran Congress legislator told journalists.

