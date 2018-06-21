Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 21 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Eight Held for Smuggling Drugs in Manipur

Eight Held for Smuggling Drugs in Manipur
June 21
12:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A special team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) of Manipur Police arrested the Chairman of Autonomous District Council, Chandel district and seven other accomplices and seized 4 kg of high quality heroin and two lakh narcotics tablets from them.

Superintendent of Police Brinda Thounaojam, who led the NAB team, said the raid was conducted at midnight on Tuesday at the residence of Loukhosai Zou, Chairman of the Autonomous District Council, at Lamphel near the official quarters of employees of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

The team found the heroin and narcotics tablets stashed in rooms. On further interrogation, the NAB team learned the identity of seven other accomplices who were also arrested. The team also recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash.

-IANS

Tags
Manipur DrugsSmuggling Drugs
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.