Eight Held for Smuggling Drugs in Manipur

A special team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) of Manipur Police arrested the Chairman of Autonomous District Council, Chandel district and seven other accomplices and seized 4 kg of high quality heroin and two lakh narcotics tablets from them.

Superintendent of Police Brinda Thounaojam, who led the NAB team, said the raid was conducted at midnight on Tuesday at the residence of Loukhosai Zou, Chairman of the Autonomous District Council, at Lamphel near the official quarters of employees of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

The team found the heroin and narcotics tablets stashed in rooms. On further interrogation, the NAB team learned the identity of seven other accomplices who were also arrested. The team also recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash.

