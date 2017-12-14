Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Eight Maoists Killed in Telanagana Gunfight

December 14
17:22 2017
Eight Maoists were killed in a gunfight between the rebels and security forces in Telanagana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, adjoining Chhattisgarh, on Thursday morning, a senior police officer said.

No security personnel was injured, said Telangana Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy. The gunfight broke out when a security force team, on a routine patrol, were attacked near the Nellamadgu jungles by Maoists waiting to ambush them, and immediately retaliated, he said.

“After a long exchange of fire, the Maoists fled back into the jungles. After that, security forces searching the spot found eight bodies of the rebels as well as a large haul of arms and ammunition as well as articles of common use. Searches are on,” he said.

He said that on Wednesday, the Central government’s Internal Security Adviser had visited the Maoist-affected Konta area in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, which adjoins Telangana, and the Maoist ambush was seen in light of this.

-IANS

Tags
MaoistsTelanagana Gunfight
