Eight Myanmar Nationals Nabbed for Illegally Staying in Manipur

Eight Rohingyas from Myanmar and a woman who arranged their stay were arrested from Hatta Golapati, Imphal East on Monday by Manipur Police.

DIG K Jayenta said police conducted search operations in the area and nine suspected persons were detained.

All the persons were found to be from Myanmar. Out of the detainees, three men were identified as Mohammad Younus, Mohammad Anwar, Md Ismaile, while the woman who had allegedly arranged their journey and stay was identified as Sultana (27) of Thoubal Moijing, Manipur .

Fake AADHAR cards and other documents were seized from them. They were found in the rented room owned by one Md Jamaruddin .

They came from Bangladesh using fake documents via Kolkata and Assam to Manipur.

