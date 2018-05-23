Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 23 May 2018

Northeast Today

Eight Myanmar Nationals Nabbed for Illegally Staying in Manipur

Eight Myanmar Nationals Nabbed for Illegally Staying in Manipur
May 23
11:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Eight Rohingyas from Myanmar and a woman who arranged their stay were arrested from Hatta Golapati, Imphal East on Monday by Manipur Police.
DIG K Jayenta said police conducted search operations in the area and nine suspected persons were detained.

All the persons were found to be from Myanmar. Out of the detainees, three men were identified as Mohammad Younus, Mohammad Anwar, Md Ismaile, while the woman who had allegedly arranged their journey and stay was identified as Sultana (27) of Thoubal Moijing, Manipur .

Fake AADHAR cards and other documents were seized from them. They were found in the rented room owned by one Md Jamaruddin .

They came from Bangladesh using fake documents via Kolkata and Assam to Manipur.

UNI

Tags
MyanmarRohingyas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.